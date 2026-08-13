TWICE's Chaeyoung Announces Departure From JYP

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has parted ways with JYP Entertainment.

On August 13, Chaeyoung took to her personal Instagram account to share the news to her fans. Read the full post below:

Hello, this is Chaeyoung.

I wanted to share this with ONCE first, my family who has always been by my side.

I’m so excited to step into a new chapter and bring my new “LIL FANTASY,” a world where I can explore and build my music.

I want to deeply thank everyone at JYP and Team TWICE for believing in and supporting me over the past 14 years.

And to my TWICE members—who are always my strength and biggest supporters—thank you, and I love you beyond words.

Most of all, please know that nothing changes with TWICE. Everything I’ve received is thanks to my time as TWICE, which will always be my roots.

I hope both Chaeyoung of TWICE and Chaeyoung in LIL FANTASY can continue to create music that brings meaning to you as well.

This is a new challenge for me, and I promise to keep growing into an even better person and artist.

Thank you for always believing in me.

I love you!