Hyeri's Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

Hyeri’s agency SUBLIME has shared an update on its ongoing legal action against malicious online activity targeting her.

On August 13, SUBLIME released a statement addressing its continued legal action against individuals responsible for spreading false information and posting defamatory and malicious content about their artist.

Read SUBLIME’s full statement below:

Hello, this is SUBLIME.

We would like to provide an update on the progress of our legal action regarding malicious posts targeting Hyeri.

Based on materials collected through our own monitoring as well as reports submitted by fans, we have continuously pursued legal action since October 2024.

As a result, multiple criminal charges, including violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation) and insult, have been recognized. Depending on the severity of each case, fines have been imposed or the cases have been referred for prosecution.

We are currently monitoring all malicious acts targeting our artists, including defamation, insult, sexual harassment, and the dissemination of false information. Even if we do not announce the progress of complaints or investigations in real time, we would like to inform you that legal action is continuously being taken.

Going forward, we will continue to take strong legal action without leniency or settlement in order to protect the rights and interests of our artist.

Thank you.