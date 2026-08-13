Byun Yo Han Bets Everything On Revenge In “Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub”

Byun Yo Han has shared insights into playing the protagonist in the final “Tazza” series!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

Byun Yo Han plays Jang Tae Young, a man who rises to the top by repeatedly winning games through his innate gambling ability and sharp instincts. After finding success not only at the gambling table but also in the online casino business, he enjoys a life more glamorous than anyone could have imagined. However, just as he becomes accustomed to the success he has built, he is confronted with an unexpected betrayal.

His biggest mistake was failing to recognize the jealousy harbored by Park Tae Young, his closest partner. After Park Tae Young’s betrayal causes him to lose everything and fall to rock bottom, Jang Tae Young returns to the gambling world with nothing but revenge on his mind. He then enters one final high-stakes game, putting everything he has on the line.

Jang Tae Young is one of the strongest and most intense characters in Byun Yo Han’s filmography to date. The newly released character stills show Jang Tae Young dominating the gambling table with his exceptional skill and animalistic instincts.

Byun Yo Han also named “The Song of Beelzebub” as the installment from the original series that left the strongest impression on him. Regarding his approach to the film, he said, “I didn’t feel pressured or afraid. Rather, I thought about how I could make the series even better.”

He added, “Having director Choi Kook Hee and so many talented actors on board gave me even more confidence, and we were able to create a new series of our own.”

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere during the Chuseok holiday this September.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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