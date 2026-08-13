Breaking: JYP Announces Gun-il's Withdrawal From Xdinary Heroes

Xdinary Heroes’ Gun-il is officially leaving the group.

Recently, an individual identified as “A,” who said she previously dated Gun-il, posted on an online community with claims exposing various comments he made, which included cursing of fans.

On August 13, Xdinary Heroes’ agency JYP Entertainment released the following statement in response to the situation:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to fans who have always cherished and supported Xdinary Heroes, and we are here to provide an update regarding the future activities of member Gun-il.

Regarding the recent issues concerning member Gun-il, our agency has deeply recognized the gravity of the situation and has engaged in thorough, multi-faceted discussions with the artist. As a result, we have determined that it is no longer possible for him to continue group activities, and we have mutually agreed to terminate his exclusive contract.

Therefore, we inform you that as of today, Gun-il has withdrawn from Xdinary Heroes and will conclude his activities with the group.

We sincerely apologize for causing concern to fans with this sudden news.

Moving forward, Xdinary Heroes will continue their activities as a five-member group. Our agency will continue to provide our full, unsparing support in every way to ensure that the members can focus on their music activities in a stable environment.

Thank you.