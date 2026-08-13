Ji Sung And Ha Yun Kyung Join Hands For Their Final Battle In “The Apartment Job”

Ji Sung and Ha Yun Kyung are teaming up one last time in “The Apartment Job”!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, residents threw eggs and salt at Park Hae Kang after he was released following an emergency arrest, while Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) shielded him with an umbrella. Park Hae Kang also fiercely warned the residents not to lay a hand on his family, showing how his bond with them had grown even stronger despite being pushed into a corner. The conflict between Park Hae Kang and Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun) also reached a boiling point, raising anticipation for the series finale.

The upcoming episode will see Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri join forces once again. In the newly released stills, Park Hae Kang finds the bright pink campaign outfit he wore during the previous election, climbs back onto the campaign truck, and raises his voice once again. Kang Ha Ri firmly holds his hand, highlighting the deep trust that has developed between the two over time.

Previously, Park Hae Kang was left furious after hearing Lee Choong Won’s shocking confession about his involvement in Park Yong Man’s (Jung Jin Young) death at his funeral. It now remains to be seen whether Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri can bring down Lee Choong Won and recover the missing 17.8 billion won (approximately $12.5 million).

Episode 11 of “The Apartment Job” will air on August 15 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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And watch Ha Yun Kyung in “Go Back” below:

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