Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun, And More Highlight Close Bond Behind The Scenes Of “A Shop For Killers 2”

Disney+ original series “A Shop for Killers 2” has unveiled new behind-the-scenes stills!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Jun), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

The newly released stills capture everything from the cast’s immersive performances on set to their warm and playful moments when the cameras stop rolling.

Lee Dong Wook, who plays Jeong Jin Man, a man determined to protect his only niece, is seen carefully monitoring his performance and discussing the scene with the director and staff.

In other photos, Kim Hye Jun’s meticulous efforts to portray both Jeong Ji An’s tough, sharp exterior and her genuine affection for those around her shine through.

Also featured are Geum Hae Na as Min Hye and Kim Min as Pasin, who fight alongside Jin Man and Ji An to protect Murthehelp, as well as Baek Soo Jang as Cheol Seung and Kim Jae Chul as Seong Beom, who also play members of the team.

The stills also offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Babylon faction, Murthehelp’s formidable enemy. Jo Han Sun, who plays Bale, Jin Man’s powerful adversary, commands a strong presence even off camera. A photo of him posing with Lee Dong Wook in his Bale makeup offers a fun contrast to the intense confrontation between their characters.

Jung Yun Ha, who plays Kusanagi, the head of Babylon’s East Asian branch, also fully embodies her character, from her piercing gaze to her posture. Hyunri as Q and Masaki Okada as J likewise took on demanding action sequences with impressive passion, helping bring the stylish action that defines “A Shop for Killers 2” to life.

All episodes of “A Shop for Killers 2” are now available to watch on Disney+.

You can also watch Kim Hye Jun’s ongoing rom-com “My Bias, My Boss” below:

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Or watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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