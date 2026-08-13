Watch: Stray Kids Takes 1st Win For 'This & That' On 'M Countdown'

Stray Kids has won their first music show trophy for “This & That”!

The August 13 episode of Mnet’s “M Countdown” was a special episode with replays of past performances instead of the usual live broadcast.

At the end of the show, it was announced that this week’s candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “This & That” and Jennie’s “Less than a Lover.” Stray Kids ultimately took the win!

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the winner announcement below!