TXT To Headline 2026 Global Citizen Festival In New York

TXT will be headlining this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York!

On August 13 local time, Global Citizen officially announced its star-studded lineup for the upcoming festival, which will feature TXT as one of its headliners alongside Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, Lainey Wilson, and Shaboozey.

This year’s festival, which will be hosted by Hugh Jackman, is set to take place on September 26 on the Great Lawn in Central Park. The event will include appearances by Rachel Brosnahan and Gayle King, with more names to reportedly be announced soon.

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival that is part of a campaign aimed at ending extreme poverty. Fans can earn free tickets by taking action on the Global Citizen app or website.

For more information on the Global Citizen Festival, check out the official website here!

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