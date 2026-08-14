ATEEZ's Hongjoong Diagnosed With Rib Fracture

ATEEZ’s Hongjoong has been revealed to have sustained a rib fracture.

On August 13, KQ Entertainment announced that Hongjoong had recently been diagnosed with a rib fracture after visiting the hospital due to a cough.

According to the agency, Hongjoong was “advised by medical professionals to get sufficient rest,” but due to his own wish to participate in the group’s previously scheduled engagements, “he will continue with his scheduled activities to the extent that his condition allows.”

KQ Entertainment continued, “Regarding the Istanbul Festivali on August 14 and other upcoming performances, please understand that the extent of Hongjoong’s participation on stage may be adjusted depending on his physical condition.”

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello,

This is KQ Entertainment.

We would like to provide an update regarding ATEEZ member Hongjoong’s health and upcoming schedule.

Hongjoong recently visited the hospital due to a cough. Following a medical examination, he was diagnosed with a rib fracture and advised by medical professionals to get sufficient rest.

While we recommended that Hongjoong take time to rest, we also respect his wish to participate in the previously scheduled engagements. Therefore, he will continue with his scheduled activities to the extent that his condition allows, with his health and well-being as our top priority.

Regarding the ‘Istanbul Festivali’ on August 14 and other upcoming performances, please understand that the extent of Hongjoong’s participation on stage may be adjusted depending on his physical condition.

We will continue to closely monitor Hongjoong’s condition and make flexible adjustments to his upcoming schedule as needed, ensuring that he has sufficient time to rest and focus on his recovery. We will continue to prioritize our artist’s health and safety above all else.

We kindly ask for your understanding and apologize for any concern this sudden news may have caused.

Thank you.

Wishing Hongjoong a speedy and full recovery!