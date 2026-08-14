Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae Are Tied Up In A House On Fire In 'Flex X Cop 2'

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” has shared a suspenseful sneak peek of its upcoming third episode!

In Season 2 of “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae has joined the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Spoilers

On the first two episodes of “Flex x Cop 2,” Jin Yi Soo became the target of a series of homemade bomb attacks. After teaming up with Joo Hye Ra, the ace of the police’s counterterrorism unit and his former police academy instructor, Jin Yi Soo managed to successfully apprehend the culprits.

At the end of the second episode, Joo Hye Ra volunteered for the vacant position of leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team, building anticipation for the sparks that would fly between the constantly clashing detectives in the future.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra find themselves in a life-threatening situation. Trapped in an abandoned house with an eerie vibe, the two police officers are tied up in chairs sitting back-to-back with their arms and legs bound.

Joo Hye Ra, who is bleeding from a head wound, appears to have been attacked by an unseen assailant.

To make things even worse, a fire breaks out in the abandoned house, raising the question of whether the two detectives will be able to escape unscathed.

To find out what lies in store for the duo, catch the third episode of “Flex x Cop 2” on August 14 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

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