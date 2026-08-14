Kong Hyo Jin Unconsciously Displays Her Killer Reflexes In Front Of Jung Jun Won's Family In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a hit webtoon, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

Previously, Yu Bo Na felt heavy-hearted when she couldn’t go to the kids’ café with her daughter Kwon Yul (Hwang Bom E) due to work. Unable to shake off the image of her sullen daughter, Yu Bo Na eventually took a half-day off and headed to the kids’ café. Her struggle to find a balance between work and parenting has resonated with viewers.

Ahead of today’s broadcast, newly released stills capture Yu Bo Na caught up in the chaos of her in-laws’ ancestral rite day. While planning a meeting with a new client, Yu Bo Na receives a call from her mother-in-law Ok Seon Ja (Cha Mi Kyung) and realizes too late that it is the day of the ancestral rite. She rushes to her in-laws’ house and spends a frantic time preparing for the ceremony alongside Ok Seon Ja.

Meanwhile, Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) volunteers to take on the household chores for his wife, only to clash head-on with Ok Seon Ja. As their conflict intensifies, Ok Seon Ja, unable to contain her anger, throws an apple at Kwon Tae Sung. At that moment, Yu Bo Na displays extraordinary reflexes by effortlessly catching the flying apple with one hand. The killer instinct hidden behind her persona as an ordinary housewife is revealed in an unexpected moment, and the sight of an exhausted Ok Seon Ja being supported by Kwon Soon Il (Lee Sun Hee) and Kwon Doo Ri (Kim Youn Jeong) further heightens curiosity about the scene.

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on August 14 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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