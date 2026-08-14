Watch: Song Kang And Lee Jun Young's Friendship Starts To Crack Over Music In New Drama 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” released a new teaser ahead of its premiere!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” depicts the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The newly released video captures the story of Kang Pio (Song Kang), Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), and Hong Jae In (Jang Gyuri), who become special to one another while blurring the lines between friendship and rivalry.

Kang Pio expresses his determination not to fall behind anyone with the cold statement, “I’d rather quit than remain a mediocre pianist.” He is then shown meticulously studying a musical score and playing note by note, demonstrating a life where music is his everything.

However, Kang Pio’s strictly maintained practice routine faces a change with the arrival of transfer student Choi Jeong Yo. People around Kang Pio shower praise upon Choi Jeong Yo’s emotionally vibrant performances. His childhood friend Hong Jae In remarks, “Choi Jeong Yo is a genius,” while his grandfather, a world-renowned conductor, evaluates him by saying, “That kid is pure instinct.”

Eventually, cracks begin to form in the daily lives of Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo, who had been growing closer while enjoying music together. As a sense of rivalry sprouts between the two, both of whom are piano majors, the once heartwarming atmosphere slowly begins to turn cold.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also check out Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

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