Atlético Madrid Soccer Player Lee Kang In Signs With THEBLACKLABEL

Star midfielder Lee Kang In has signed a management agreement with THEBLACKLABEL.

On August 14, THEBLACKLABEL announced the news on their social media accounts along with new profile photos feautring Lee Kang In in a blue jacket and jeans.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is THEBLACKLABEL.

We are pleased to announce that THEBLACKLABEL has signed a management agreement with South Korean national football team player Lee Kang In.

Having established himself on the global stage, Lee Kang In is widely recognized for his exceptional talent, professionalism, and accomplishments.

As a trusted partner, THEBLACKLABEL will provide Lee Kang In with unwavering support as he embraces new challenges and shapes the next chapter of his career.

We kindly ask for your interest and enthusiasm as Lee Kang In embarks on this new journey.

Thank you.