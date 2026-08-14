“The Return Of Superman” Stars Park Joo Ho And Anna Expecting Their 4th Child

Former “The Return of Superman” stars and South Korean former football player Park Joo Ho and his wife Anna are expecting their fourth child!

On August 13, Anna shared a new video on her YouTube channel, marking her first upload in four months. The video offers a glimpse into her everyday life before revealing that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Toward the end of the video, Anna shared, “Because life has a way to unfold after darker times, with quiet promises of something precious,” as footage of her undergoing an ultrasound examination at a hospital was shown.

She continued, “With the hope that has come into our lives, we want to begin a new chapter together with our family and all of you.”

You can watch the video below:

Park Joo Ho and Anna married in 2015 and have three children: daughter Na Eun and sons Gun Hoo and Jin Woo. The family gained widespread popularity through KBS 2TV’s variety show “The Return of Superman.”

In 2022, Anna revealed that she had been battling cancer. After undergoing treatment and recovering her health, she announced plans to resume her activities on YouTube.

Congratulations to Anna, Park Joo Ho, and their families!

Watch “The Return of Superman” on Viki below:

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