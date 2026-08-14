Watch: “Sixth Sense' Announces New Season With Yu Jae Seok, Song Eun Yi, Ko Kyung Pyo, And BIBI

tvN’s popular variety show “Sixth Sense” is returning with a new season!

On August 14, the show released its first teaser for the upcoming season, titled “Sixth Sense: Bside.”

“Sixth Sense: Bside” takes the cast to viral hotspots and trendy destinations, where they must use their wit and teamwork to identify the one fake hidden among the real.

The new season features Yu Jae Seok, Song Eun Yi, Ko Kyung Pyo, and BIBI. Original cast members Yu Jae Seok and Ko Kyung Pyo will return, while Song Eun Yi makes her comeback and BIBI joins the show for the first time, bringing together a fresh new lineup.

“Sixth Sense: Bside” will premiere on September 13 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below:

WATCH NOW