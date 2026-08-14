Song Kang Confirmed To Guest On “You Quiz On The Block”

Song Kang will make his first variety show appearance since completing his military service!

On August 14, Newsen reported that Song Kang will appear on tvN’s variety show “You Quiz on the Block.”

In response to the report, a tvN representative confirmed, “It is true that Song Kang will be appearing on ‘You Quiz on the Block,’” adding, “The broadcast date has not yet been decided.”

This will mark Song Kang’s first variety show appearance since he completed his mandatory military service in October last year.

Song Kang is set to return to the small screen with tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” which will premiere on August 29. This marks his first drama role in nearly two years since the release of Netflix’s “Sweet Home 3” in July 2024.

Watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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