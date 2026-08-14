Watch: Stray Kids Takes 2nd Win For “This & That” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By KiiiKiii, WayV, And More

Stray Kids has won their second music show trophy for “This & That”!

On the August 14 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “This & That” and KISS OF LIFE’s “SWEAT.” Stray Kids ultimately took the prize with a total of 12,779 points.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Stray Kids, KISS OF LIFE, WayV, KiiiKiii, Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji, ARTMS, POW, NOWZ, A.C.E’s Junhee, WHIB, RED OOPART, A2O MAY, AxMxP, Splayit, Han Yiseo, and Hooni Yongi.

Watch the performances below:

Stray Kids – “This & That”

KISS OF LIFE – “SWEAT”

WayV – “Vision Wings (English Ver.)”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off” and “Candy Pink Magic Hole Flip Phone”

Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji – “i love LOVE”

ARTMS – “Born Stunner”

POW – “Flavor”

NOWZ – “Achilles”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “LA LA LA LUNE”

WHIB – “CHERRY PIE”

RED OOPART – “U WHO”

A2O MAY – “Love Got Me Ooh”

AxMxP – “10 Reasons to Date Me”

Splayit – “Last Bus”

Han Yiseo – “One Way Train”

Hooni Yongi – “Back to the 7080”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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