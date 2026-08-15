'A Bona Fide Killer' Approaches Double-Digit Ratings As 'Flex X Cop 2' Hits All-Time Low

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” appears on track to break into double-digit ratings!

On August 14, the hit drama starring Kong Hyo Jin achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 9.8 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2,” which airs in the same time slot, dipped to an average nationwide rating of 5.1 percent for its third episode—marking the drama’s lowest ratings yet across both Season 1 and Season 2 thus far.

Watch full episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)