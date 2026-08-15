Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong Are Openly Smitten With Each Other In 'Spooky In Love'

tvN’s “Spooky in Love” has shared a cute sneak peek of its next episode!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) and Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong)’s fake relationship turned real on the day of their engagement party. After becoming certain of her feelings for Ma Gang Wook, Cheon Yeo Ri confessed that she wanted a real engagement instead of a fake one, and Ma Gang Wook responded by tenderly kissing her.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook openly express their affection for one another now that their fake romance is officially real. As soon as he gets off work, the smitten Ma Gang Wook rushes to Cheon Yeo Ri’s office, where he lovingly waits by her side until she is finished with her own work.

Meanwhile, the blissful smile on Cheon Yeo Ri’s face as she gazes at her caring boyfriend reveals that she is just as far gone as he is. Now that they have begun dating for real, Ma Gang Wook will make Cheon Yeo Ri melt with his sweet displays of affection.

The next episode of “Spooky in Love” will air on August 15 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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