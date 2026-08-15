Ha Seok Jin Learns EXID's Hani's Hidden Secret In 'Love On The Menu'

On the next episode of “Love on the Menu,” Ha Seok Jin will learn an unexpected secret about EXID’s Hani!

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” is a new drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love on the Menu,” Kim Moo Jin suspected that Han Gyeol (Yoon Ha Bin) might be his son, noticing that his age aligned with the timing of their breakup. Meanwhile, Han Gyu Young (Park You Na) strongly opposed Park Soo Nam (Kang Ae Shim)’s attempts to set her son Jo Heung Sik (Bae Jung Nam) up with Han Gyu Rim.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim bicker fiercely over a banchan (side dish) when they run into each other at a banchan shop.

Afterwards, Han Gyeol discovers a wallet that Kim Moo Jin accidentally left behind, entangling the two of them even further.

Later on, Kim Moo Jin is shocked to hear an unexpected fact about Han Gyu Rim during a conversation with twins Han Gyu Seo (Park Soo Oh) and Han Gyu Min (Kim Min Seo), whom he is seeing for the first time in eight years.

Meanwhile, Han Gyu Young and Jo Heung Sik clash in a heated war of nerves when they are unexpectedly introduced by Han Gyu Young’s boyfriend Kang Sung Wook (Go Yoon). A nervous Han Gyu Young lashes out at Jo Heung Sik, who knows her secret, but he gains the upper hand in the situation as he coolly maintains his composure.

To learn what Kim Moo Jin finds out about Han Gyu Rim, tune in to the next episode of “Love on the Menu” on August 15 at 8 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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