Ji Sung Declares That He Has Found The Missing 17.8 Billion Won In 'The Apartment Job'

Ji Sung will gather the residents of his apartment complex for some happy news on the next episode of “The Apartment Job”!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Park Hae Kang wears a proud smile as he stands in front of a banner reading, “I’ve found the missing 17.8 billion won [approximately 12.6 million] reserve fund for long-term repairs!”

Park Hae Kang, who has neatly stacked fruit boxes full of cash behind him, goes on to confidently address the crowd with a megaphone in hand.

To find out what kind of spectacular chase results from Park Hae Kang and his squad trying to find the missing reserve fund—and whether he succeeds in getting his hands on it—catch the next episode of “The Apartment Job” on August 15 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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