Stray Kids' Han Sits Out 'Music Core' Live Broadcast Due To Skin Inflammation

Stray Kids’ Han sat out today’s live broadcast of “Music Core” due to health concerns.

On August 15, JYP Entertainment unexpectedly announced that Han would not be attending that day’s live broadcast of the MBC music show.

The agency explained in English, “Han visited a hospital this morning after experiencing itching on his facial skin. After receiving a medical examination, he was advised by medical professionals to receive prompt and appropriate treatment and to get sufficient rest due to skin inflammation. Accordingly, Han will not be participating in today’s live broadcast of ‘Show! Music Core.’”

JYP Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYPE. We would like to inform you that Stray Kids’ Han will be unable to participate in today’s live broadcast of Show! Music Core (August 15). Han visited a hospital this morning after experiencing itching on his facial skin. After receiving a medical examination, he was advised by medical professionals to receive prompt and appropriate treatment and to get sufficient rest due to skin inflammation. Accordingly, Han will not be participating in today’s live broadcast of Show! Music Core. We kindly ask for the understanding of all fans who have been waiting for Han. We will continue to prioritize the health of our artist and do our best to support Han’s speedy recovery. Thank you for your understanding.

Get well soon, Han!