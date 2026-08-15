Ahn Bo Hyun And His Crew Go Undercover As Mobsters In 'Flex X Cop 2'

Get ready for Ahn Bo Hyun and his squad to undergo a dramatic transformation on the next episode of SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2”!

In Season 2 of “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae has joined the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Flex x Cop 2,” Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra responded to a report of a ghost sighting at an abandoned house, only to discover five dead bodies in the basement. They also figured out that there were professional killers using the abandoned house as a makeshift graveyard.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, Jin Yi Soo and his team take an unconventional approach to investigating the case. In order to infiltrate the hitman syndicate connected to the bodies found in the abandoned house, Jin Yi Soo, Park Joon Young (Kang Sang Jun), and division chief Park Chan Gun (Lee Do Yeop) all disguise themselves as mobsters.

The trio’s transformation is so striking that it’s hard to believe they’re actually police officers: Jin Yi Soo sports a flashy jacket, chunky metal chain, and eye-catching highlights that contrast sharply with his usual polished look as a chaebol heir. Meanwhile, having cast aside his upright detective image, Park Joon Young now looks like an intimidating enforcer for a criminal organization. Finally, Park Chan Gun exudes the aura of a crime boss in a fur coat and sunglasses.

To catch the three detectives’ undercover operation, tune in to the fourth episode of “Flex x Cop 2” on August 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Sang Jun in “Dear Hyeri” below:

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