Ong Seong Wu Acts Cold Towards Park Eun Bin After His Confession In 'Spooky In Love'

Cracks have formed in Ong Seong Wu and Park Eun Bin’s longtime friendship in “Spooky in Love.”

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Spooky in Love,” Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu) finally confessed his feelings to Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) on the day of her engagement party, attempting to stop her from getting engaged to Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong). However, Cheon Yeo Ri firmly turned him down, telling him she had never seen him as more than a friend.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture the shift in Cheon Yeo Ri and Kang Min Hwan’s relationship after that painful rejection. When the two run into each other at a glamorous party that they are both attending for business, there is an uncomfortable distance between them that wasn’t there before.

Notably, despite being at the same event, the two CEOs merely exchange glances without approaching or speaking to one another. The awkward, chilly atmosphere between the longtime friends reveals the drastic change in their once comfortable dynamic.

To find out where this growing conflict between Cheon Yeo Ri and Kang Min Hwan will lead, catch the next episode of “Spooky in Love” on August 15 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Ong Seong Wu in “Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)