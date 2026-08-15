miss A's 'Bad Girl, Good Girl' Becomes Their 2nd MV To Hit 100 Million Views

miss A has just hit the 100 million mark for the second time on YouTube!

As of August 16 KST, miss A’s music video for their hit debut track “Bad Girl, Good Girl” had surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their second music video to achieve the feat after “Only You.”

miss A first released the music video for “Bad Girl, Good Girl” on July 1, 2010 KST, meaning that it took approximately 16 years, 1 month, and 17 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to miss A!

Watch the iconic music video for “Bad Girl, Good Girl” again below:

You can also watch Suzy in her drama “While You Were Sleeping” on Viki below:

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