9 K-Dramas Packed With Romantic Kiss Scenes

Sometimes, you might not be in the mood for a slow burn that takes half the series to get a hand-hold. Then you’ve come to the right place. These K-dramas deliver on the romance with plenty of kissing, undeniable chemistry, and the kind of kiss scenes that have fans replaying them over and over again. If you’re looking for K-dramas where there are plenty of kisses, these are the ones to add to your watchlist.

Park Seo Joon plays Lee Young Joon, a boss whose secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), is ready to quit working for him. Devastated and lost after hearing the news, he tries to win her back, and in the process, he ends up falling in love with her.

Talk about hot and heavy—Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young have one of the most iconic K-drama kiss scenes of all time. Their chemistry is absolutely unreal, and the drama is filled with long, passionate kisses that still get talked about years later. The famous wall kiss and the way Lee Young Joon completely lets his guard down around Kim Mi So make every kiss scene feel even more intense and unforgettable.

Check out the drama below:

Watch Now

“Her Private Life” is a K-drama rom-com starring Park Min Young and Kim Jae Wook. The series involves an artist by the name of Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook), who falls in love with an art curator named Sung Duk Mi (Park Min Young), who is also a fangirl of an idol group member.

People couldn’t get over the hot and steamy chemistry between the two leads and how undeniably strong their kiss scenes were. Remember that blindfold kiss scene?! Their romance feels mature and natural, and when you are two veteran actors, you can totally make the connection believable. This is one of those rare rom-coms where the physical chemistry is just as strong as the emotional connection.

Watch “Her Private Life” here:

Watch Now

3. “King the Land”

In “King the Land,” Lee Jun Ho plays Gu Won, a wealthy hotel heir who is initially cold and emotionally distant. But things change when he meets Cheon Sa Rang (Lim Yoona), and his walls start to crumble.

There’s nothing better than a K-drama where the guy falls first and falls hard. The kitchen kiss scene with the sprinklers going off is easily one of the hottest moments in the entire series and absolutely worth a rewatch. Not to mention, Lee Jun Ho and Lim Yoona have such insanely good chemistry!

In “1% of Something,” Lee Jae In (Ha Seok Jin) enters a six-month contract relationship with Kim Da Hyun (Jun So Min) in order to secure his grandfather’s inheritance. Despite being complete opposites who constantly bicker and clash, they slowly fall for each other.

There’s a reason Ha Seok Jin is known for delivering some of the best K-drama kiss scenes. Every kiss between the two leads feels intense, emotional, and full of chemistry. Even after they break up, they still share a few unforgettable kisses that make the angst hit even harder. This drama still has some of the hottest kiss scenes in K-drama history, and it’s time people started talking about it again.

Start watching the drama here:

Watch Now

Zo In Sung plays Jang Jae Yeol, a famous writer dealing with childhood trauma and mental illness. With the support of his friends and Ji Hae Soo (Kong Hyo Jin), he slowly confronts his past and learns to lean on others as he works toward healing.

What makes a K-drama kiss scene even better? When it comes after nonstop bickering and unresolved tension. Hae Soo and Jae Yeol start off constantly arguing and getting under each other’s skin, so when they finally give in to their feelings, the kisses hit so much harder. Their chemistry is electric, and every kiss feels emotional, passionate, and completely earned.

Watch the first episode now:

Watch Now

“Something in the Rain” stars Son Ye Jin as Yoon Jin Ah and Jung Hae In as Seo Joon Hee. The two have known each other since childhood, but their relationship takes a romantic turn as adults. Despite their age gap and disapproving family members, they fall deeply in love and fight to be together.

There are so many kiss scenes in “Something in the Rain” that immediately come to mind when you think of memorable K-drama kisses. This sweet noona romance gave us some of the most natural and intimate moments between Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In, who brought so much chemistry and emotion to their characters. Their kiss scenes felt incredibly genuine and passionate, making it impossible not to root for their relationship.

Watch the drama now:

Watch Now

In the famous webtoon adaptation “Yumi’s Cells,” Kim Go Eun plays Yumi, an ordinary girl who gives herself to everything she does but often gets hurt or taken advantage of. All she wants is to find love, and when she finds it difficult to convey her feelings to someone she likes, she becomes very self-conscious.

The buildup to the first kiss in “Yumi’s Cells” was so sweet and gave viewers all the butterflies. Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun‘s height difference, combined with the romantic background music, made the scene burst with chemistry. The two share many kisses after that, including that memorable one in the hotel room, and each one is just as romantic. With the love cell and tongue cell getting so excited about their relationship, it is truly one of the sweetest and most fun romances to watch.

Start watching it here:

Watch Now

After hearing the heartbreaking news of top star Ryu Sun Jae’s (Byeon Woo Seok) death, devoted fan Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) travels 15 years into the past and meets him as a teenager. Determined to change his future, she tries to save the person who once gave her comfort through his music.

If you’ve watched this series, you know exactly which kiss I’m talking about. The slow-burn buildup between Sun Jae and Im Sol makes their first real kiss all the more satisfying, while their height difference makes every long, emotional kiss even more heart-fluttering. Their love story is filled with longing, sacrifice, and second chances, making every kiss in the series feel deep and memorable.

Watch “Lovely Runner” now:

Watch Now

9. “Lovestruck in the City”

Park Jae Won (Ji Chang Wook), a passionate architect, can’t get over a mysterious woman who took his heart and his camera. Lee Eun Oh (Kim Ji Won), an ordinary woman, begins living as the carefree Yun Seon Ah and catches his attention. But due to unexpected circumstances, Eun Oh is forced to walk away from Jae Won, only for their paths to cross again later.

“Lovestruck in the City” is packed with some seriously steamy kiss scenes between Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won. Their chemistry is undeniable, and all the longing, tension, and emotional push and pull between them makes every kiss feel even more intense. The contrast between the carefree beach setting in the beginning and the busy city backdrop later on makes their romance even more unforgettable.

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!