'Idol Star Athletics Championships' (ISAC) Confirmed Not To Take Place For Chuseok 2026

It’s official: there will be no “Idol Star Athletics Championships” (ISAC) this upcoming Chuseok holiday.

On August 14, MBC confirmed rumors that the “Idol Star Athletics Championships” would not be taking place this Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving).

“They say it’s difficult to schedule the programming for ISAC this year because this Chuseok holiday overlaps with the Asian Games,” stated a representative of the network.

The “Idol Star Athletics Championships,” which was first launched in 2010, is a flagship holiday variety show in which idols compete in various sporting events.

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