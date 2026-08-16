IVE's An Yu Jin To Limit Participation In Today's Performance Due To Injury

IVE’s An Yu Jin will be limiting her participation in the group’s performance at Caribbean Bay due to an injury.

On August 16, STARSHIP Entertainment announced that An Yu Jin had visited the hospital earlier that day due to knee pain and had been advised to avoid “worsening” her injury.

As a result, An Yu Jin will still be participating in IVE’s performance at Caribbean Bay’s Water Music Pool Party event later today, but she will not be performing choreography.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is STARSHIP Entertainment. Today, our artist IVE member An Yu Jin experienced discomfort in her knee area and visited the hospital, where she received medical treatment. In accordance with the doctor’s opinion, in order to prevent a worsening of her injury, she will participate in [IVE’s] performance at the event scheduled for today without performing choreography. For her future schedule and activities as well, we will carefully check the state of the member’s health and proceed only to the extent of not causing strain. We consider our artist’s health and safety our top priority, and we will give her our unsparing support so that she can return to carrying out her activities in full health. We ask for fans’ generous understanding and support. Thank you.

Wishing An Yu Jin a speedy and full recovery!