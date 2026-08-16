'A Bona Fide Killer' Breaks Into Double-Digit Ratings; 'Spooky In Love' And 'Love On The Menu' Hit New Saturday Highs

Viewership ratings for MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” have soared into the double digits!

On August 15, the hit drama once again climbed to the highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, “A Bona Fide Killer” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 10.2 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show—and making it the most-watched miniseries of the night.

Meanwhile, both tvN’s “Spooky in Love” and KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” earned their highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when their ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays).

“Love on the Menu” was the most-watched program of any kind to air on Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 14.2 percent, while “Spooky in Love” took first place in its time slot with a nationwide average of 6.1 percent.

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job,” which has just one episode left to go, also matched its previous Saturday best of 5.4 percent ahead of its series finale.

Finally, SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” rose to an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent for its fourth episode.

Watch full episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below:

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