Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong Get Romantic In Singapore On 'Spooky In Love'

The gloves are coming off—literally—on the next episode of “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) traveled to Singapore on her own in order to secure company shares ahead of the vote to dismiss her as CEO. At the end of the episode, Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) surprised Cheon Yeo Ri by rushing to her side in Singapore in order to help her find a way out of her crisis.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook enjoy a romantic date together in Singapore. The quick-witted Ma Gang Wook comes up with the clever idea to wear gloves so that he can freely hold Cheon Yeo Ri’s hand, which puts a big smile on her face.

However, despite the risk of Cheon Yeo Ri potentially transferring her ability to see ghosts, the couple boldly takes off their gloves in order to enjoy a meal together outside.

Notably, the gloves remain off as Ma Gang Wook leans in for a kiss in Cheon Yeo Ri’s hotel room later in the night.

To find out how Ma Gang Wook comes to Cheon Yeo Ri’s aid in Singapore, catch the next episode of “Spooky in Love” on August 16 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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