4 Times The Boss Was Our Bias In Episodes 3-4 Of 'My Bias, My Boss'

It’s only the second week of “My Bias, My Boss,” but Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon) is already making his feelings toward Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun) increasingly hard to ignore. While our oblivious female lead remains completely unaware of her boss’s growing interest, viewers are having no trouble falling for his unexpectedly charming antics.

From awkward attempts at flirting to revealing his surprisingly soft side, here are four times Kang Ha Gi became our bias in “My Bias, My Boss” episodes 3 and 4.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Nam Da Reum’s boss is flirting with her?

Episode 3 starts with Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum walking home together since they live in the same neighborhood. Somewhere between Kang Ha Gi convincing Nam Da Reum to take his umbrella and her stumbling around, a bike suddenly comes speeding toward them. Trying to save the night, Nam Da Reum pulls her boss closer and warns him that he might crack his head open if he isn’t careful. Somehow, the perpetually stern faced boss simply tells her that this seems more dangerous.

How is anyone supposed to not instantly swoon?

Well, when that “anyone” is the naive Nam Da Reum, it makes sense. She completely misreads the situation and assumes Kang Ha Gi’s flirt fest is actually him showing his anger. Seriously?

One smile is all it takes to stumble

While some might think the most masculine thing a man can do is act super macho, own hedge funds, and travel by private plane, there is nothing more attractive than a man stumbling over his words because he doesn’t know how to act in front of the person he likes. And that is exactly what is turning Kang Ha Gi into many people’s bias this summer.

As a refresher, Kang Ha Gi believes Nam Da Reum is a spy sent by SE Traders to APPELLO to steal the company’s secrets. He may have temporarily forgotten his mission against her, but in the recent episode, one of his staff members sees Nam Da Reum with the head of SE Traders outside the company’s office.

Of course, the entire thing is a misunderstanding. Nam Da Reum is there to meet her mother, whom she has yet to tell of her resignation. But to Kang Ha Gi, the incident is further evidence that Nam Da Reum is an agent. He takes her off the fashion show project she was excited about and even insults her in front of the other employees.

All is well until Kang Ha Gi realizes his mistake and tries to apologize. As the introvert that he is, with the social skills of a sponge, he asks his AI assistant for help. The instructions are simple: Use kind language.

But Kang Ha Gi gets so flustered after seeing Nam Da Reum’s sunshine-face he accidentally blurts out, “You are looking pretty.”

And that is exactly how male leads should act in front of their love interests: like an absolute fool in love.

Being more delusional than an actual fangirl

When “My Bias, My Boss” began premiering, there was one thing the audience expected: a metric ton of fangirling. After all, the K-drama is practically a fangirl’s dream come true. However, the fangirl in this story, Nam Da Reum, is somehow less delusional than her boss, Kang Ha Gi.

Kang Ha Gi is slowly falling in love with Nam Da Reum, but instead of acknowledging his own attraction toward her, he is convinced that she is the one who has fallen for him.

Nam Da Reum’s smile keeps replaying in Kang Ha Gi’s mind, and every time he remembers something she said to him, it is as if an automatic aegyo voice enhancer has been added to his memories. He even sees her buying wine for Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min) and assumes the gift is actually for him. His delusions only worsen when Nam Da Reum later gifts him the same wine she bought at a different time.

Now that Kang Ha Gi has “evidence” (false evidence, but evidence nonetheless) that Nam Da Reum likes him, no one can wait to see just how delusional this supposed ice prince will become in the upcoming episodes.

The tsundere male lead is a softie

Everyone knew the ice prince Kang Ha Gi, with his perpetually expressionless face, was actually a tsundere. But in the recent episode in particular, his softie behavior is slowly making everyone fall in love with him.

At first, it is when Lee Chan opens up about his past to Nam Da Reum. That is when the audience learns that Kang Ha Gi once saved Lee Chan from school bullies and befriended him when Lee Chan was too awkward to do so himself.

Later, we see Kang Ha Gi going full delulu over Nam Da Reum and imagining things out of thin air, convinced that she is in love with him. But what finally puts the nail in the coffin of the audience’s heart and solidifies Kang Ha Gi as everyone’s bias is when children visit the tsundere’s house.

Unable to resist their cuteness, Kang Ha Gi lets them put stickers over basically every square inch of his house. A man who is nice to kids is definitely a green flag worthy of being biased.

Last week’s episode also saw Nam Da Reum getting closer to Lee Chan as the two shared a dinner together. However, with Lee Chan’s obsessive ex always lurking around him, the chances of the two getting any closer seem close to nonexistent for now. Still, with Kang Ha Gi already becoming increasingly obvious about his feelings and Lee Chan caught up in his own complicated situation, it’s anyone’s guess where things will go next. We’ll just have to wait and see what the next episode of “My Bias, My Boss” has in store.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “My Bias My Boss,” “Your Summer, My Storm,” and “The Affair was Just the Beginning.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” “The Whimsical Return,” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” “A Love Other Than Yours.”