Ha Seok Jin And EXID's Hani Are Pulled In Opposite Directions In 'Love On The Menu'

The love lines are getting messier on KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu”!

“Love on the Menu” is a new drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (EXID’s Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Love on the Menu,” Kim Moo Jin was shocked to learn that Han Gyu Rim wasn’t married. He then confronted her as she was leaving work and told her, “Let’s never meet again for as long as we live.” Meanwhile, Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Joo Yeon) was so exhausted from years of unrequited love that she began considering moving to a different country.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kim Moo Jin stays by Jang Seo Hyun’s side in the hospital to watch over her. Seeing Jang Seo Hyun hospitalized because of him, Kim Moo Jin is unable to hide his feelings of guilt as he struggles with a complicated mix of emotions. Kim Moo Jin also sees himself in Jang Seo Hyun, who is unable to get over her unrequited love of 23 years.

Meanwhile, Han Gyu Rim frets over an injured Jo Heung Sik (Bae Jung Nam) in a different hospital emergency room. Despite the wounds on his face and the casts on both of his arms, Jo Heung Sik is the one comforting Han Gyu Rim as he reassures her that he’s all right, and Han Gyu Rim is touched by how he seems more worried about her than himself.

At the same time, Hong Ok Sun (Jin Kyung) and Han Seok Joong (Ryu Seung Soo) reach a turning point in their relationship when Han Seok Joong steps up to rescue Hong Ok Sun from a crisis. In contrast to her terrible first impression of him, Han Seok Joong shows an unexpected charm that makes Hong Ok Sun start seeing him differently.

“The characters, each facing their own respective crises, begin seeing one another in a new light due to unexpected moments,” said the drama’s production team. “We hope you’ll tune in to see the diverse combination of emotions, from guilt and gratitude to unexpected butterflies, along with their entangled stories.”

To find out how the relationships between the characters change, tune in to the next episode of “Love on the Menu” on August 16 at 8 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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