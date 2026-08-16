'The Apartment Job' Stars Say Goodbye + Share Thoughts Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” shared their final farewells ahead of tonight’s series finale!

“The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, Ji Sung expressed his gratitude to viewers by saying, “I’m deeply grateful to the viewers who stayed with us until the end.”

He went on to share, “While approaching the character of Park Hae Kang, I found myself looking more carefully at ordinary things—like the stairs I passed by every day, neighbors I only knew by sight, or hallways I walked through without thinking much about them—in order to protect something. It was only when I was in danger of losing something that I realized just how precious that ordinariness actually was, and I felt the same thing while acting.”

Meanwhile, Ha Yun Kyung remarked, “‘The Apartment Job’ is a project where good people came together and worked hard to create a great drama. Just like how in the drama, Hae Kang tried to create a ‘really great apartment complex,’ I think that if our drama gave viewers even a little bit of laughter or joy, we succeeded in our goal.”

The actress continued, “I’d like to sincerely thank all the precious viewers who tuned in to ‘The Apartment Job’ late in the evening on the weekends. Wherever you are, I hope safety and happiness will always be with you.”

Park Byung Eun recalled, “When I first read the script, the overall story was really great, and I was very drawn to the character of Lee Choong Won. I was extremely delighted and honored to be able to be a part of the drama that enthralled me while I was reading.”

“I always feel sad and regretful whenever a project ends, but I think ‘The Apartment Job’ in particular will linger in my mind for an especially long time,” he continued. “Thank you to everyone who gave us so much love. If [‘The Apartment Job’] becomes a drama that remains in your hearts even a little bit, I think I’ll be happy as an actor.”

Finally, Moon So Ri commented, “I’d like to sincerely thank you for watching the drama ‘The Apartment Job’ and loving Jang Sook Jin, the True Value guardian brimming with a sense of responsibility.”

She added, “I’ll greet you soon with another great project, but with an entirely different kind of character.”

The final episode of “The Apartment Job” will air on August 16 at 10:30 p.m. KST,

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Park Byung Eun in “Dirty Money” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)