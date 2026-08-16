Watch: RESCENE Takes 2nd Win For 'LOVE ATTACK' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By Stray Kids, WayV, And More

RESCENE has won a second music show trophy for their 2024 hit “LOVE ATTACK”!

On the August 16 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” Stray Kids’ “This & That,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” RESCENE ultimately took the win with a total of 4,699 points.

Congratulations to RESCENE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Stray Kids, WayV, KiiiKiii, Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji, ARTMS, KISS OF LIFE, NOWZ, AxMxP, POW, WHIB, Splayit, A.C.E’s Junhee, and Han Yiseo.

Check out their performances below!

Stray Kids – “This & That”

WayV – “Vision Wings” (English version)

KiiiKiii – “Candy Pink Magic Hole Flip Phone” and “Pop Off Pop Off”

Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji – “i love LOVE”

ARTMS – “Born Stunner”

KISS OF LIFE – “SWEAT”

NOWZ – “Achilles”

AxMxP – “10 Reasons to Date Me”

POW – “Flavor”

WHIB – “CHERRY PIE”

Splayit – “Last bus”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “LA LA LA LUNE”

Han Yiseo – “One Way Train”