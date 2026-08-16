'A Shop For Killers 2' And 'Spooky In Love' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“A Shop for Killers 2” and “Spooky in Love” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, Disney+’s “A Shop for Killers 2” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “A Shop for Killers 2” made a strong showing on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Lee Dong Wook came in at No. 3, Kim Min at No. 8, and Kim Hye Jun at No. 9.

Notably, Kim Hye Jun claimed two separate spots in this week’s top 10: not only did she take No. 9 for her performance in “A Shop for Killers 2,” but she also took No. 10 for her starring turn in the new series “My Bias, My Boss”—which debuted at No. 6 on this week’s drama list.

The top two spots on this week’s actor list went to the leads of “Spooky in Love,” with Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong jumping to No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Meanwhile, “Spooky in Love” rose to No. 2 on the drama list.

Netflix’s new romance “Our Sticky Love” debuted at No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Jung Hae In and Ha Young entering the actor list at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” took No. 4 on this week’s drama list, while leading lady Kong Hyo Jin ranked No. 7 on the actor list.

Finally, SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” debuted at No. 5 on the drama list this week, and star Ahn Bo Hyun entered the actor list at No. 6.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Disney+ “A Shop for Killers 2” tvN “Spooky in Love” Netflix “Our Sticky Love” MBC “A Bona Fide Killer” SBS “Flex x Cop 2” tvN “My Bias, My Boss” KBS2 “The Husband” KBS2 “Love on the Menu” Coupang Play “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” JTBC “The Apartment Job”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Park Eun Bin (“Spooky in Love”) Yang Se Jong (“Spooky in Love”) Lee Dong Wook (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Jung Hae In (“Our Sticky Love”) Ha Young (“Our Sticky Love”) Ahn Bo Hyun (“Flex x Cop 2”) Kong Hyo Jin (“A Bona Fide Killer”) Kim Min (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Kim Hye Jun (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Kim Hye Jun (“My Bias, My Boss”)

Start watching “My Bias, My Boss” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “A Bona Fide Killer” here:

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“Love on the Menu” here:

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And “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” below!

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