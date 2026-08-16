Watch: ALPHA DRIVE ONE's Sangwon Reunites With Girls' Generation's Taeyeon In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

Get ready for more adorable interactions between ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Sangwon and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon on “Amazing Saturday”!

On August 15, the popular tvN variety show aired a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Leo, Xinlong, and Sangwon as guests.

The new preview begins with the three ALPHA DRIVE ONE members teaching the “Amazing Saturday” cast the choreography for their upcoming comeback track, which is due out on August 24.

At the beginning of the show, Leo confidently declares that he was “born ready,” but once the games actually start, they prove harder than he expected. Meanwhile, Xinlong assures the cast that his abs are always ready to go, but he gets embarrassed when the show plays a clip of him pouring water over his own torso.

Finally, Sangwon, who mentioned that he had been a lifelong fan of Taeyeon last time he was on “Amazing Saturday,” compliments Taeyeon by saying she looks even more beautiful today. Shin Dong Yup, who is sitting between them, teases him by joking that Sangwon subtly tried to push him out of the way so he could have a better view of Taeyeon.

The ALPHA DRIVE ONE members’ episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on August 22 at 7:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch how ALPHA DRIVE ONE was formed on “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

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