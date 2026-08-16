'The Apartment Job' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'Spooky In Love' Hits New All-Time High

Both “The Apartment Job” and “Spooky in Love” soared to new heights last night!

On August 16, JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” ended on the highest viewership ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale scored an average nationwide rating of 7.7 percent, marking a significant jump of over 2 full percentage points from the drama’s penultimate episode (which earned a nationwide average of 5.4 percent the night prior).

tvN’s “Spooky in Love” also climbed to its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of the final week of its run. The latest episode of the romance drama took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 14.8 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu with subtitles on Viki below:

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