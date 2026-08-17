LUCY's Choi Sang Yeop Announces Marriage

LUCY’s Choi Sang Yeop is getting married!

On August 17, LUCY’s agency MYSTIC announced that Choi Sang Yeop will be getting married this August.

As his partner is a non-celebrity, the wedding ceremony will be held privately, and the agency asked for fans’ understanding that specific details about the ceremony cannot be disclosed.

MYSTIC’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is MYSTIC. We would like to share that LUCY member Choi Sang Yeop is preparing to embark on a new beginning with someone special this coming August. We understand that this sudden news may have come as a surprise to many fans, and we sincerely appreciate your understanding and warm support. Out of consideration for his non-celebrity partner, the wedding ceremony will be held privately. We kindly ask for your understanding that we are unable to share specific details regarding the ceremony. Choi Sang Yeop will continue to be a member of LUCY and will remain committed to repaying fans for their love and support through good music and activities as he always has. Thank you.

Congratulations to Choi Sang Yeop and his fiancée!