Jisung, Kim Yo Han, And Shindong Put Their Sales Skills To The Test In Egypt On “ALL Or NOTHING”

“ALL or NOTHING” has unveiled new stills ahead of its new episode tonight!

“ALL or NOTHING” is a new winner-take-all travel variety series set in Egypt. Over seven days and six nights, the cast will compete for the title of “prince” across the cities of Cairo, Luxor, and Hurghada. The show features SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk and Shindong, DAWN, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and NCT members Johnny and Jisung.

In the upcoming Episode 4, Shindong, Kim Yo Han, and Jisung will transform into “merchants of the Nile” in Luxor, Egypt, as they go head-to-head in a sales competition.

Having become “paupers,” Shindong, Kim Yo Han, and Jisung visit a local night market in Luxor to choose items to sell to Leeteuk, DAWN, and Johnny, who have risen to the status of princes. After personally selecting souvenirs that capture Egyptian traditions and culture, the three jump into a fierce sales battle, each using their chosen products to win over the princes.

Shindong quickly emerges as the strongest salesperson. In the past, Shindong appeared on a home shopping show with his fellow Super Junior members and generated 2.1 billion won (approximately $1.5 million) in sales by selling padded jackets, earning him the nickname “sold-out king.” This time, he takes his sales skills to Egypt and puts his natural business instincts to work.

After carefully preparing products with both quantity and quality in mind, Shindong uses his signature gift of persuasion to win over the princes. The members quickly find themselves drawn in by Shindong’s nonstop sales pitch as he enthusiastically highlights the advantages of his products.

According to the production team, Johnny is notably swayed by Shindong’s bold sales tactics. Will Shindong’s sales instincts work their magic in Egypt as well?

A new team competition will also take place at the Luxor Temple. Shindong, Leeteuk, Johnny, Jisung, Kim Yo Han, and DAWN will face off by using the various terrain and structures throughout the temple, which is steeped in ancient Egyptian history. After the six previously competed against one another over their social status, viewers can also look forward to seeing what new team combinations they form this time.

Episode 4 of “ALL or NOTHING” airs on August 17 at 11:15 p.m. KST.

Catch up on all the previous episodes of “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)