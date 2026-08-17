Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Showcase Their Contrasting Piano Styles In “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

The upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled an “invitation pamphlet” featuring pianists Song Kang and Lee Jun Young!

“Four Hands” is a piano term referring to two people playing a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The newly released pamphlet features 17-year-old student pianists Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo performing on stage alongside the message, “We invite you to a world of beautiful melodies.” Their expressions as they immerse themselves in the performance in their own ways highlight their distinct personalities and contrasting approaches to music.

Kang Pio pays close attention to every detail of his performance, checking the sheet music and making eye contact with the conductor. As a perfectionist, he remains intensely focused on delivering a precise and flawless performance.

In contrast, Choi Jeong Yo appears to lose himself completely in the music. Despite growing up in a difficult family environment, he has continued to nurture his dream of becoming a pianist and showcases his musical talent in his own unique way.

The differences between the two are also reflected in the hashtags featured in the pamphlet. Kang Pio is described with the keywords Elite, Perfectionist, and Precise Performance, while Choi Jeong Yo is introduced with Rising Star, Free Spirited, and Rugged Charm.

With their contrasting personalities and musical styles, what kind of chemistry will Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo showcase when they share the same stage?

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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And watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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