Lee Jung Eun And Kong Hyo Jin’s Bizarre Family Trip Hides A Dark Secret In “The Journey To Gyeongju”

The upcoming film “The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled intriguing new stills!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

The newly released stills capture the family’s eventful and bizarre journey toward their destination. In one image, Ok Sil (Lee Jung Eun) and Jang Ju (Kong Hyo Jin) are driving an old yellow van patched up with duct tape along a mountainside. Their grim expressions immediately suggest that this is far from an ordinary family trip.

In another still, the family stands awkwardly in a line outside a warehouse, wearing matching T-shirts labeled “Mom,” “First Daughter,” “Second Daughter,” and “Third Daughter.”

Adding to the bizarre atmosphere, the family is seen kneeling side by side in front of a traditional memorial table set up in the middle of their accommodation, complete with a cake. The strange juxtaposition of a vacation setting and a memorial ceremony creates an intriguing scene.

Meanwhile, in another photo, Jang Ju, Young Ju (Park So Dam), and Dong Ju (Lee Yeon) are walking through the bushes with their faces tightly wrapped in scarves, seemingly determined to conceal their identities, further deepening the mystery surrounding the three sisters.

Finally, Jang Ju and Dong Ju are seen sprinting through the mountains late at night while wearing blue raincoats and clutching bags, as a group carrying flashlights aggressively chases after them, raising anticipation for what kind of trouble they will encounter.

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “A Bona Fide Killer” below:

WATCH NOW

Also watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)