Ayaka Miyoshi Sees Through Every Move In Byun Yo Han And Roh Jae Won’s High-Stakes Game In “Tazza 4”

Rising Japanese star Ayaka Miyoshi is making her Korean film debut through “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub”!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

Ayaka Miyoshi plays Kaneko, a managing director at a Japanese company with ties to a yakuza organization. She expresses her intention to invest in the online casino business established by Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young, setting the stage for an enormous game.

Notably, she takes on a central role in the story by personally designing a massive gambling game involving influential figures from Japan and Vietnam. While maintaining a classy and elegant demeanor on the surface, Kaneko hides a sharp mind and calculating judgment, allowing her to influence the course of the high-stakes game.

With this role, Ayaka Miyoshi joins the lineage of memorable female characters in the “Tazza” series. Following Kim Hye Soo in the first film “Tazza” and Shin Sae Kyeong in “Tazza: The Hidden Card,” Ayaka Miyoshi is set to introduce another powerful female character to the franchise.

In the newly released character stills, Kaneko’s piercing gaze suggests that she can see through every move and read the entire game.

A behind-the-scenes photo also captures Ayaka Miyoshi’s serious attitude as she takes on her first Korean film.

Director Choi Kook Hee reportedly took notice of Ayaka Miyoshi after seeing her in the Netflix series “Alice in Borderland” Season 2. Impressed by her unique presence and powerful energy in the series, the director cast her as Kaneko.

Ayaka Miyoshi also put considerable effort into bringing her character to life. To portray Kaneko as someone who can read the situation and take control of the game, she learned how to play poker herself. She also helped Roh Jae Won with his Japanese dialogue, carefully refining his delivery down to his speech patterns and sentence endings.

Reflecting on her Korean film debut, Ayaka Miyoshi expressed her gratitude, saying, “They treated me not as a foreign actress, but simply as an actress.” She also shared her affection for the production, adding, “There wasn’t a single day during filming when I wanted to run away.”

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere during the Chuseok holiday this September.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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