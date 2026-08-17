Kang Hoon Can’t Help But Get Fluttery Around Kim Hye Jun On Their Business Trip In “My Bias, My Boss”

Kang Hoon and Kim Hye Jun are heading on a business trip together in “My Bias, My Boss”!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

Previously, Kang Ha Gi became curious about Nam Da Reum’s feelings after noticing that she always smiled whenever she saw him, prompting him to seek advice from an AI. After analyzing Nam Da Reum’s smiles, gifts, and other actions, the AI concluded that she was clearly interested in him, and Kang Ha Gi took its assessment at face value.

Afterward, Kang Ha Gi began to become more conscious of Nam Da Reum. Although he maintains a clear boundary between them as the CEO and a new employee, he starts attaching meaning to her every action and wondering about her feelings toward him.

In the newly released stills, Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum head out of town together on a business trip to prepare an entry for a competition. The two travel to Nam Da Reum’s hometown, where they visit places filled with her memories, including her alma mater.

They also visit a craftsman’s home to recruit a master of traditional Korean decorative knot-making. As Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum learn how to make the knots together and chat, they grow closer than before. In particular, Kang Ha Gi reads into even Nam Da Reum’s smallest actions and casual touches, leaving him secretly fluttering with excitement.

Meanwhile, Nam Da Reum remains unaware that Kang Ha Gi has mistakenly convinced himself that she likes him. However, she begins to find his behavior unfamiliar as he treats her more warmly than usual. How will their relationship change after embarking on this business trip alone together?

The next episode of “My Bias, My Boss” will air on August 17 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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