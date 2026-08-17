Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Make Desperate Moves To Save Their Project In “Dream To You”

ENA’s “Dream to You” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Spoilers

In Episode 10, Woo Soo Bin made the heartbreaking decision to step down as director in order to protect both “Gyeongseong Love Song” and Ju Yi Jae. When Ju Yi Jae asked whether they could continue with the “Gyeongseong Love Song” project, Woo Soo Bin avoided giving her a direct answer and instead confessed his love for her.

The newly released stills show Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae struggling to find a way to save “Gyeongseong Love Song,” which has been thrown into crisis after production was suspended.

In the photos, Woo Soo Bin gazes firmly at Ju Yi Jae after deciding to step down from the project, while Ju Yi Jae looks at him desperately, seemingly trying to stop him as tears threaten to spill from her eyes.

Another still shows Woo Soo Bin gently holding Ju Yi Jae’s hand while looking at her with an emotional gaze.

A preview for the upcoming episode also showed Ju Yi Jae’s desperate plea as she visits Ahn Soo Hee (Park Ji Young), who is under pressure from the investors. A dramatic scene in which Ju Yi Jae and the staff declare, “We can’t film without Director Woo,” raises questions about whether their determination will provide a breakthrough for the troubled “Gyeongseong Love Song” project.

The production team of “Dream to You” commented, “Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae will each make a big decision in their own way to save ‘Gyeongseong Love Song.’ We hope you’ll stay tuned to see whether the two can find a solution to save the ‘Gyeongseong Love Song’ project from its current crisis.”

The next episode of “Dream to You” airs on August 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “Dream to You” on Viki:

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