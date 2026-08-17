SHINee’s Minho Announces Solo Comeback With Teaser Schedule For New Album “Make It Hot”

SHINee’s Minho is gearing up for his solo comeback!

On August 18 at midnight KST, Minho unveiled plans to release his second mini album “Make it hot,” along with summery teaser images.

The new album is set to be released on September 7 at 6 p.m. KST, marking Minho’s return in approximately nine months after his last solo single “TEMPO.”

Check out the teaser schedule below!

Are you excited for Minho’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Minho in “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki:

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