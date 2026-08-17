Watch: Chungha Unveils Comeback Date With Teaser For New Digital Single “México”

Get ready for Chungha’s return!

On August 18 at midnight KST, Chungha officially announced her comeback with a new digital single, unveiling a captivating teaser video.

Her new single “México” is scheduled to drop on September 1 at 6 p.m. KST, marking her return in approximately seven months after the release of her previous digital single “Save me.”

Check out the new teaser here!

Are you excited for Chungha’s return? Stay tuned for more updates!