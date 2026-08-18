Yoo Ah In, Lee Jun Hyuk, Choi Hyun Wook, And More Confirmed For New Occult Film

Yoo Ah In, Lee Sung Min, Lee Jun Hyuk, Doi, Yoon Kyung Ho, and Choi Hyun Wook will be working together in the new film “Vampir” (literal title)!

On August 18, the film distributor released stills capturing the cast during their script reading.

Directed by Jang Jae Hyun of “Exhuma,” “Vampir” follows a mysterious occult story about an unidentified contract killer who, at the request of a clergyman, pursues an enigmatic pagan group.

Yoo Ah In takes on the role of a contract killer who maintains his composure but gradually changes after encountering bizarre entities. Known for creating distinctive characters through his delicate yet explosive emotional performances, Yoo Ah In has drawn attention to how he will transform the character within director Jang Jae Hyun’s meticulously crafted occult universe.

The film also features Lee Sung Min as a clergyman and Lee Jun Hyuk as a pagan. Rookie actress and H//PE Princess member Doi has also joined the cast after making it through a highly competitive audition.

Completing the cast are Yoon Kyung Ho as a smuggling broker and Choi Hyun Wook as a U.S. Army second lieutenant.

“Vampir” will begin filming in August and is scheduled for release in 2028.

While waiting, watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout”:

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