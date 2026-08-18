Yum Jung Ah And Park Eun Bin Confirmed For New Film

Yum Jung Ah and Park Eun Bin will be starring together in the new film “Nam Eun Jung” (literal title)!

“Nam Eun Jung” tells the story of mother Hyun Sook and her youngest daughter, Eun Jung, who have never been able to grow close throughout their lives as they work through the emotions and misunderstandings that have built up between them.

Yum Jung Ah will play Kang Hyun Sook, a mother who raised three children on her own. Yum Jung Ah is expected to portray the human side of Kang Hyun Sook, who has weathered numerous turning points in her life.

Park Eun Bin will play Nam Eun Jung, the youngest daughter who clashes with her mother. She is expected to delicately portray the daughter’s mixed feelings of love and resentment amid her conflict with her mother.

With the two actresses having never worked together on a project before, anticipation is high for their new mother-daughter relationship. As they work through the hurt feelings and misunderstandings that have built up between them, the film is expected to realistically capture the conflicts and love experienced by an ordinary family.

The film will be directed by Kim Dong Hoon, who is making his feature directorial debut. Through a family story centered on the characters’ emotions and relationships, Kim Dong Hoon is expected to showcase his distinctive directorial style.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Yum Jung Ah in “Love, Take Two” on Viki:

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Also watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

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