Update: NMIXX Unveils Design And Features For New Version Of Light Stick

Updated August 19 KST:

NMIXX has fully unveiled the design for their new light stick!

In addition to the whale centerpiece that was previewed in the teaser poster, the new light stick design features interchangeable custom parts, with the whale’s tail being available in different colors. The teaser video also previews how the water blowing out of the whale can be interchanged for a character figure.

Check out the teaser below!

Are you excited for NMIXX’s new light stick?

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Original Article:

NMIXX is coming out with a new version of their official light stick!

On August 18, NMIXX unveiled a teaser poster for Version 2 of their official light stick. The teaser hints at the return of the iconic whale design present in the original version of the girl group’s light stick.

Check out the teaser poster below!

What do you think of NMIXX’s new light stick? Stay tuned for updates!

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