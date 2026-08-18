Kim Dong Jun, Lee Jung Hyun, And Kim Hee Soo Show Different Sides Of Military Life In “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 will depict the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

The newly released stills show the soldiers from Barracks 3. Among the soldiers who have finished a group bath, Jeon Se Gye (Kim Dong Jun) stands looking every bit the soldier.

Meanwhile, Kang Chan Seok (Lee Jung Hyun) and Choi Byung Nam (Kim Hee Soo) appear relaxed as they approach their discharge dates.

The soldiers are also seen taking part in a civilian support mission. They appear flustered as if they have encountered an unexpected situation, teasing what will happen to them.

The production team said, “Please look forward to Jeon Se Gye, who has now become a soldier in every sense rather than a star, as well as Kang Chan Seok and Choi Byung Nam as they approach the final days of their military service. Please stay tuned to the friendly banter that unfolds as their relationships grow closer, as well as the strong bond between comrades as they navigate various incidents and accidents.”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” will premiere on August 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Dong Jun in “Korea-Khitan War” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)